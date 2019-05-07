Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,638,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,382.4% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 118,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,882 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,802,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

