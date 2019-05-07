Sasol Limited (SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sasol has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $8,571,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 146,988 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sasol by 18.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 347,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

