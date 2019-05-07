Sasol Limited (SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sasol has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
