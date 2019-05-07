SAS, pilots reach 3-year deal ending strike

CEO Richard Gustafson says the deal”gives stability to the future” and gives”more flexibility”

Pilots’ spokesman Christian Laulund says that they obtained, among other concessions, as a salary increase of 3.5percent this year, 3 percent in 2020 and 4 percent in 2021.

Laulund stated his associates wanted to tackle”the simple fact that SAS pilots are much behind their colleagues at other European nations, and that the pilots have a substantial lag as a result of big pension and wage reductions in 2012 when the company was close to bankruptcy.”

“It has been a dream to shut a number of this gap, but the most significant thing has been employment safety and predictable working hours. SAS will continue to be a company with good, safe Scandinavian projects,” he said.

Gustafson said Thursday that the company”operates in an extremely competitive marketplace, and with these agreements we need to intensify our job to build a long-term profitable and sustainable SAS.”

It was too early to provide an estimate of their impacts of the attack, Gustafson stated, including some 360,000 passengers had been influenced from the 4,015 canceled flights.

The attack started after discussions between the airline and SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the pilots of the company at Denmark, Sweden and Norway, dropped.

Talks resumed Wednesday in Oslo.