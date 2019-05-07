Sally Beauty (SBH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,382.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,758.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $348,269.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $383,897. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.