Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 386 United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,652,000 after acquiring an additional 763,809 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 280,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,007,110. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

