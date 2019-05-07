Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,604. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

