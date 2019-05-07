RTL Group S.A. (RTL) Receives €56.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.66 ($65.89).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

