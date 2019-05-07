Royal Mail PLC (ROYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROYMF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$3.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

