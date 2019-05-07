Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,942 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $152.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $6,013,545.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

