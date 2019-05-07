Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 2,710 ($35.41) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,966.54 ($38.76).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,451.50 ($32.03) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.