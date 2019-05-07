Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ABB (ABB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

ABB stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. ABB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

