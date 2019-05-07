Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,781 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 395,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

