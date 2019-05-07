Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rolls-Royce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

