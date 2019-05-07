Rogers Sugar (RSI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
