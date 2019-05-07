Rogers Sugar (RSI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.