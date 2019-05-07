Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B):

5/1/2019 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$79.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

4/22/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

4/9/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

3/14/2019 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.35. 1,754,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of C$55.67 and a 52-week high of C$70.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

