Rodd Richard Ruland Sells 2,000 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $259,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HUBB traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. 387,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,255. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

