Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $125.66 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $125,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

ED stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $125.66 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-125-66-million-stake-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.