Riverview Financial (RIVE) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RIVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIVE opened at $11.20 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Fulk purchased 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,827 shares of company stock valued at $51,656.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

