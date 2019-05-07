Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of RIOT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

