RigNet (RNET) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.41). RigNet had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNET shares. BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of RigNet in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in RigNet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

