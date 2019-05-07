Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.8% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 562,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 72,449 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 257,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

