Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $387,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 540,421 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

