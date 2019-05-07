Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,230 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $66,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,519,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,690,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,867,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,115 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 4,353.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927,638 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

