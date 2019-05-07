RevolutionVR Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $15,444.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.01281881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001685 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001386 BTC.

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

