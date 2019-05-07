Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 48.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 35.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $1,792,128.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,255,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,200,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

