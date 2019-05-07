Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $435.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.31.

REGN traded down $21.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.40. 1,806,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,695. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

