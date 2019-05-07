RealPage (RP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.982-1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.02 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of RP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,900. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,986,052.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,931 shares of company stock worth $53,104,121. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

