R C M Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be releasing its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect R C M Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.27 million during the quarter. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect R C M Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Bradley Vizi bought 637,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,497,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

