Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 83.80%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,314. The company has a market cap of $525.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $164,017.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,964 shares of company stock valued at $286,109. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanterix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Quanterix worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

