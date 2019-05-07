QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 2,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-shares-sold-by-zeke-capital-advisors-llc.html.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.