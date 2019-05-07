Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Zendesk Inc Lowered by Analyst (ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zendesk in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

NYSE ZEN opened at $87.81 on Monday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $3,930,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,470,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,558,979.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,350. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

