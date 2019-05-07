Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Edison International (EIX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.05. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

