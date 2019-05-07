PUYI INC/ADR’s (NASDAQ:PUYI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 8th. PUYI INC/ADR had issued 4,292,276 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $25,753,656 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During PUYI INC/ADR’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PUYI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. PUYI INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

WARNING: “PUYI INC/ADR’s (PUYI) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/puyi-inc-adrs-puyi-quiet-period-will-expire-tomorrow.html.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.