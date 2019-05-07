Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.02 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 711,385 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $386,002.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $424,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,097. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-has-3-02-million-position-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.