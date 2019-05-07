Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

