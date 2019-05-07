Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 137,287 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,090. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

