ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 1,121,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 734,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 791.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) Trading Up 6%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/proshares-ultrapro-short-russell2000-srty-trading-up-6.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.