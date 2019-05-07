Post (POST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Post alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 target price on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. Post has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Post had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 134,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.71 per share, with a total value of $12,964,845.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,659,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,235,254.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Post by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.