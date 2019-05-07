Plug Power (PLUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 289.96%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,499.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh purchased 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

