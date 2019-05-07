Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cactus Inc (WHD)

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

WHD stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $8,223,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. Corporate insiders own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.