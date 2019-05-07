Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,516,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,198,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after buying an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,331,000 after buying an additional 304,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,367. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $208.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,690 shares of company stock worth $11,052,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

