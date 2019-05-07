Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,203,000 after buying an additional 834,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 737,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 773,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 696,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 375,052 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

