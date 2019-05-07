Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,570 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,007,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $113,837.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,717 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,020. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.39. 423,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/picton-mahoney-asset-management-sells-1570-shares-of-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.