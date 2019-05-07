Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

