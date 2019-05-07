Petmed Express Target of Unusually High Options Trading (PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,737 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.
NASDAQ:PETS opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $46.83.
Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $64.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 159.8% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About Petmed Express
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.