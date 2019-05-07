Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PEBK stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 559.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

