Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
PEBK stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.
