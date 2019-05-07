Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative net margin of 104.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter.

PGHEF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,905. Pengrowth Energy has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

