Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for SDL (SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities upped their price objective on SDL from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

LON:SDL opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $482.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. SDL has a 12-month low of GBX 386 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

In other SDL news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £55,100 ($71,997.91).

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

