Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Splunk comprises about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $210,940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,278,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 189,779 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.71. 254,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,065. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,045,336.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

