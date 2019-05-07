Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,414 GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 118.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney acquired 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,544 shares of company stock valued at $266,221. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

NYSE GRUB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 9,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,768. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,414 GrubHub Inc (GRUB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/pearl-river-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-3414-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.